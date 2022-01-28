Verdict has listed five companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to AI, using research from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 150 AI experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

Trending companies in discussions on AI: The top five

1. Alphabet Inc – 273 mentions

Google discovering that AI becomes more aggressive as it becomes more advanced, Google using machine learning to improve chip design, and a new AI developed by Google interpreting and reading sign language aloud were some of the popular discussions on Alphabet Inc in Q4 2021.

Mario Pawlowski, CEO of trucking industry news and technology website iTrucker, shared a video on how AI becomes more aggressive as it becomes more advanced. Researchers at technology company Google’s AI research company DeepMind conducted a study on AI by developing an AI video game called Gathering. The game’s goal was to collect more apples than the opponent. Both players were provided with lasers that can be used to incapacitate the opponent for a short time. Researchers wanted to check whether the AI will use co-operation or aggression to achieve the game’s goal.

The study found that the AI did not use the laser when there were plenty of apples, but laser usage skyrocketed when the number of apples decreased. The study also found that more complex AIs used the laser more and behaved less cooperatively regardless of the number of apples, providing new insight into the nature of cooperation of both human and artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, US, Alphabet is a holding company for various subsidiaries including Google, life sciences company Verily Life Sciences, venture capital firm GV, biotech company Calico, and research and development company X. Google is the biggest subsidiary under the holding company.

2. Nvidia Corp – 246 mentions

Nvidia developing an AI system capable of translating text into landscape images, a robot toolbox released by the company to deepen support for AI-powered robotics in robot operating system (ROS), and Nvidia partnering with non-profit corporation Open Robotics to improve the performance of ROS 2 were some of the trending discussions around Nvidia Corp in the fourth quarter.

Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka, chief data scientist at technology company Accenture, shared an article on Nvidia developing an AI system called GauGAN2 that can translate text into landscape images. GauGAN2 can combine techniques such as segmentation mapping, inpainting, and text-to-image production into a single tool to create photorealistic art using a combination of words and drawings.

The tool allows users to build realistic landscape photos, which do not exist. It can understand interconnections between objects such as snow, trees, water, flowers, bushes, hills, and mountains. The tool can be used in movies, software, video games, product design, fashion, and interior design, the article noted.

Nvidia Corp is a technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, US. The company invented the graphics processing unit (GPU) in 1999, which drove the expansion of the PC gaming business and redefined modern computer graphics. Nvidia has since developed AI-powered GPUs, laptops and supercomputers to power the next generation of computing.

3. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) – 181 mentions

IBM’s Squawk Bot AI assisting in the interpretation of massive financial data, IBM using AI to predict Alzheimer’s disease, and IBM acquiring McDonald’s AI-enabled voice system developer McD Tech Labs were some of the popular discussions on IBM in Q4 2021.

Mike Potter, senior solution architect at technology company Tech Data, shared an article on IBM’s Squawk Bot AI that helps in interpreting massive amounts of financial data. The Squawk Bot uses multimodal learning to process large amounts of textual information and extract potentially relevant bits that are related to the financial performance of an entity of interest. The bot automatically detects cross-modality correlations and ranks them based on their importance thereby providing users with the required guidance to understand the results.

Headquartered in Armonk, New York, US, IBM is a provider of cloud services and cognitive solutions. The company provides advanced AI-driven technologies and services for the financial services, healthcare, video streaming and hosting and business automation sectors through its IBM Watson division.

IBM's Squawk Bot AI helps make sense of financial data flood | IBM Research Blog https://t.co/l4J9yyXs13 — Mike Potter (@MikePotterTD) December 14, 2021

4. Microsoft – 172 mentions

Microsoft providing businesses access to OpenAI’s GPT-3 AI language model, Microsoft partnering with Nvidia to train AI-powered language model Megatron-Turing Natural Language Generation (MT-NLG), and an AI solution created by Microsoft researchers to help programmers debug their code were some of the popular discussions on Microsoft in the last quarter.

Spiros Margaris, venture capitalist and board member at venture capital firm Margaris Ventures, shared an article on Microsoft allowing businesses to use OpenAI’s GPT-3 AI language model as part of its suite of Azure cloud tools. GPT-3 serves as an autocomplete tool, in which the AI system attempts to finish a fragment of text such as an email or a poem that a person has started. It will assist users with their capacity to understand language letting them to perform other functions such as summarising papers, detecting text emotion, and generating project and story ideas.

Microsoft is a technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, US. The company’s AI products and services include Microsoft 365 that incorporates AI tools and techniques, AI-based language models, and the Microsoft AI platform that provides a framework for development of AI-based solutions to businesses.

5. Intel – 100 mentions

Semiconductor company Intel revealing its upcoming high-performance AI accelerators, Intel developing neuromorphic chips that mimic the brain’s functions, and the launch of Intel’s 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors were some of the popular discussions on Intel in Q4 2021.

Ronald van Loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects businesses and experts to audiences, shared an article on Intel revealing its upcoming high-performance AI accelerators. The AI accelerators include Intel® Nervana™ neural network processors (NNP), with the NNP-T for training and the NNP-I for inference. The Intel Nervana NNP-T was designed with two major real-world aspects such as training a network as quickly as possible within a given power budget. The processor was designed to be flexible, maintaining a balance between computation, communication and memory, according to the article.

Intel is a semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, US. The company offers AI-based software and hardware including visual processing units and processors such as the Xeon® scalable processors and Intel® oneAPI AI analytics toolkit that provides developers with Python libraries and frameworks.