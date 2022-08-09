Artificial intelligence innovation among tech industry companies has dropped off in the last three months

Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the technology and communications sector has declined in the last year, according to research firm GlobalData.

The most recent figures show that the number of AI related patent applications in the industry stood at 6449 in the three months ending June – down from 7831 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to AI followed a different pattern to filings – growing from 3229 in the three months ending June 2021 to 3430 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

AI is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

International Business Machines Corp was the top AI innovator in the technology and communications sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 840 AI related patents in the three months ending June. That was up from 714 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Alphabet Inc with 550 AI patent applications, the United States based Intel Corp (315 applications), and China based Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd (308 applications).

OneTrust LLC has recently ramped up R&D in AI. It saw growth of 81.8% in related patent applications in the three months ending June compared to the same period in 2021 – the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the technology and communications sector.