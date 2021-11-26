Big data worries are keeping CEOs up at night, which may explain why companies in the Asia-Pacific seem to have gone on a big data hiring spree of late.

New analysis from research company GlobalData suggests that the Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for big data hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending September.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 25% of total big data jobs, up from 20.6 % in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 0.3 year-on-year percentage point change in big data roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData. The data analysis and research company tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include big data, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements, GlobalData was able to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for big data roles in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 16.2% of all big data job adverts in the three months ending June last year, increasing to 20.9% in the three months ending September this year.

That was followed by Ireland (up 0.8 percentage points), Canada (up 0.4), and Germany (up 0.1).

The top country for big data roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 44.3% of all roles in the three months ending September.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for big data workers in the tech industry?

Some 4.5% of all tech industry big data roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending September – more than any other city.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 4.5%, Hyderabad (India) with 2.9%, and Chennai (India) with 2.4%.