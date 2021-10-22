Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending August.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 23.4% of total ESG jobs – up from 21.3% in the previous three months.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 1.1 percentage point change in ESG roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData. The company's data is based on its tracking of the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include ESG, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows GlobalData to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for ESG roles in technology?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 14.8% of all ESG job adverts in the three months ending May, increasing to 18.3% in the three months ending August.

That was followed by the United States (up 1.7 percentage points), Germany (up 0.1), and France (up 0.1).

The top country for ESG roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 45.6% of all roles in the three months ending August.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for ESG workers in technology?

Some 2.7% of all tech industry ESG roles were advertised in Chennai in India in the three months ending August – more than any other city.

That was followed by Bengaluru, India, with 2.7%, Washington (United States) with two per cent, and Hyderabad (India) with 1.9%.