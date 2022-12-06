Asia-Pacific’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 10.% in November 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 10.% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 11.79% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 28.02% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering an increase of 0.6% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 65.96% in November 2022, a 9.51% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 13.41% in November 2022, marking an 8.86% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.57% in November 2022, an 11.36% drop from October 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 4.2% in November 2022, a 0.45% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 12.46% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during November 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 3,330 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 17.13% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 599 jobs and a 2.39% growth. Wipro with 513 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 487 jobs, recorded a 3.64% rise and a 6.53% drop, respectively, while Oracle recorded a 35.84% increase with 398 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 76.81% share in November 2022, a 0.17% increase over October 2022. China featured next with a 4.63% share, down 27.84% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.96% share, a drop of 31.87% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.04%, down by 18.74% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 45.13% share, registered a growth of 3.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.54% share, down 32.55% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.29%, recording a month-on-month decline of 11.04%.