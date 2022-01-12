Asia-Pacific witnessed a 1.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2021 has seen a decrease of 0.85% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 43.88% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2021, registering a decrease of 0.62% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 85.19% in December 2021, an 8.67% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 6.93% in December 2021, marking a 25.72% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 3.58% in December 2021, a 20% drop from November 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 3.56% in December 2021, a 10.19% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 75.6% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during December 2021 over previous month.

Accenture posted 13,107 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered an increase of 102.11% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,185 jobs and a 5.73% drop. Wipro with 467 IT jobs and Microsoft with 441 jobs, recorded a 7.36% rise and a 15.19% drop, respectively, while Infosys recorded an 114.75% increase with 393 job postings during December 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 83.68% share in December 2021, an 8.82% increase over November 2021. China featured next with a 6.17% share, down 23.96% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 1.96% share, a drop of 29.14% compared with November 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in December 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 58.56%, up by 40.91% from November 2021. Junior Level positions with a 35.94% share, registered a decline of 15.17% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.19% share, down 60.69% over November 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.31%, recording a month-on-month decline of 45.26%.