Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 17.02% in artificial intelligence deal activity during November 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Bosch Rexroth, Cathay Capital (China), General Motors, GGV Jiyuan Capital, IDG Capital, Mercedes-Benz Vans, SAIC Motor, Shunwei Capital Partners, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings, Toyota Motor and YF Capital’s $500m venture financing of Momenta.ai, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 78 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $2bn were announced for the region in November 2021, against the 12-month average of 94 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2021 with 68 transactions, representing an 87.2% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing an 11.5% and 1.3% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $1.97bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $21.46m and $1m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 62.7% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.25bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bosch Rexroth,Cathay Capital (China),General Motors,GGV Jiyuan Capital,IDG Capital,Mercedes-Benz Vans,SAIC Motor,Shunwei Capital Partners,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tencent Holdings,Toyota Motor and YF Capital $500m venture financing deal with Momenta.ai

2) The $313m venture financing of Moore Threads by Bohai Zhongsheng,CCB International Holdings,China Merchants Securities,Qianhai FOF,Shanghai guosheng (group) and Source Code Capital

3) BlueRun Ventures,Capital Today,Grand Flight Investment Management,JinYi Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund $187.67m venture financing deal with Shanghai Gaussian Automation Technology Development

4) The $150m venture financing of Hongsheng Information Technology by CMC Capital Partners,DCM Ventures,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Jingwei Venture Capital (Beijing) Investment Management Consulting,Lavender Hill Capital Partners,Matrix Partners,Source Code Capital,V Fund Management,Yunhui Capital,ZhongWei Capital and ZWC Management

5) Blue Lake Capital,GGV Capital,GL Ventures,GSR Ventures and Tiger Global Management $100m venture financing deal with Beijing Xiruiyasi Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.