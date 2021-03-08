Led by $3.1bn merger of Line and Shiodome Z Holdings, Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 36.00% in cybersecurity deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 32 cybersecurity deals worth $3.37bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 50 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 19, representing a 59.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 13 deals capturing a 40.6% share of the overall cybersecurity deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cybersecurity deals, M&A was the leading category in Japan’s technology industry with $3.15bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $225.6m.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cybersecurity deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cybersecurity deals accounted for a 96.7% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $3.26bn, against the overall value of $3.37bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $3.1bn merger of Line and Shiodome Z Holdings

2) The $55.87m venture financing of Bozhi Security Technology by Antmi Fund, Baoding Investment, Guojin Dingxing Investment, Qingyan Capital, Shanghai Guoxin Investment & Development and Taizhou Financial Holdings

3) Kunlun Capital and Sequoia Capital China Fund’s $44.64m venture financing of BambooCloud

4) The $30.56m venture financing deal with Beijing Antiy Network Security Technology by China State-owned Enterprise Structural Adjustment Fund

5) National Roads and Motorists’ Association’s venture financing with Elenium Automation for $30m.

