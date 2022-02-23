Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 4.97% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment HoldingsLimited and Recco Control Technology’s $1.07bn acquisition of Hollysys Automation Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



Related

A total of 555 technology industry deals worth $10bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 584 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2022 with 405 transactions, representing a 73% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 133 deals, followed by private equity deals with 17 transactions, respectively capturing a 24% and 3.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $6.54bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $2.48bn and $1.01bn, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 32.3% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.24bn, against the overall value of $10bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment HoldingsLimited and Recco Control Technology $1.07bn acquisition deal with Hollysys Automation Technologies

2) The $700m venture financing of Bundl Technologies Private by ARK Impact Asset Management,Axis Growth Avenues AIF- I,Baron Capital Group,Falcon Edge Capital,Ghisallo Partners,IIFL AMC Late Stage Tech Fund,Invesco,Kotak,Prosus Ventures,Qatar Investment Authority,Segantii Capital Management,Sixteenth Street Capital,Smile Group and Sumeru Venture Partners

3) Alphabet $700m acquisition deal with Bharti Airtel

4) The $413.03m private equity of Koreacenter by MBK Partners

5) 10T Holdings,C Ventures,Delta Fund,Gemini Frontier Fund,Gobi Partners,Kingsway Group,L2 Capital,Liberty City Ventures,Mirae Asset Securities,Pacific Century Group,ParaFi Capital,Provident Financial,Senator Investment Group,Sequoia China Fund,Smile Group,Soros Fund Management,Stable Asset Management,Wildcat Capital Management and Winklevoss Capital Management $358.9m venture financing deal with Animoca Brands