Led by CPE Funds Management’s $936.5m private equity deal with Hollysys Automation Technologies, Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 45.07% in future of work deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 39 future of work deals worth $1.65bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 71 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 30, representing a 76.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing an 20.5% and 2.6% share of the overall future of work deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of future of work deals, private equity was the leading category in China’s technology industry with $936.5m, while venture financing deals totalled $696.09m.

Asia-Pacific technology industry future of work deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology future of work deals accounted for a 95.6% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five future of work deals stood at $1.58bn, against the overall value of $1.65bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry future of work deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CPE Funds Management’s $936.5m private equity deal with Hollysys Automation Technologies

2) The $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology by GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners

3) EDBI, GGV Jiyuan Capital, Jingwei China and Tencent Holdings’ $76.5m venture financing of Suzhou GaiaWorks Information Technology

4) The $33m venture financing deal with IceKredit by China Creation Ventures, Guoxin Venture Capital, Shanghai Guohe Capital and Yunqi Partners

5) Joy Capital, Liando Investment, Robert Bosch Venture Capital and Sinovation Ventures’ venture financing with Beijing Megarobo Technology for $30m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed future of work deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.