Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 6.67% in artificial intelligence deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Jio Platforms’ $200m acquisition of Glance Digital Experience, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 84 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $1.3bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 90 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 75 transactions, representing an 89.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with nine deals capturing a 10.7% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $1.25bn, followed by M&A and deals totalled $4.27m.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 55.2% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $692m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Jio Platforms $200m venture financing deal with Glance Digital Experience

2) The $188m venture financing of Inceptio Technology by Legend Capital and Sequoia Capital China

3) Sovereign Wealth Fund $121m venture financing deal with Insider

4) The $100m venture financing of Beijing Wisdom Tooth Technology by Hillhouse Ventures,Mirae Asset Global Investments,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Yun Qi Capital

5) NHN and SK E&S $83m venture financing deal with Parking Cloud