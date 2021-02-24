Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 15.56% in big data deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by China Development Bank Development Fund, Chuangyin Capital, CMC Capital Group, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding, Guangzhou Huacheng Venture Capital Management, Huajin Capital, Innovation Works, Kunzhong Capital, Qiming Venture Capital and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus’ $110m acquisition of Wenyuan Zhixing, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 52 technology industry big data deals worth $521.31m were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 45 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 40 transactions, representing a 76.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with ten deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 19.2% and 3.9% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $445.42m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $40m and $35.9m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry big data deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 62.3% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $324.68m, against the overall value of $521.31m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Development Bank Development Fund, Chuangyin Capital, CMC Capital Group, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding, Guangzhou Huacheng Venture Capital Management, Huajin Capital, Innovation Works, Kunzhong Capital, Qiming Venture Capital and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus’ $110m venture financing of Wenyuan Zhixing

2) The $100m venture financing deal with Beijing Tendcloud Tianxia Technology by CR Data Fund

3) Blue Chi Venture Capital, China Chengxin Group, Lightspeed China Investment, Shanghai Pudong Science And Technology Investment, Shanghai Yunfeng Investment ManagementLimited, Triumph Capital, Wind Information, Wuyuefeng Capital, Zhangjiang Group, Zhanxing Fund and ZJ Innopark’s $40m venture financing of Wayz.ai

4) The $40m private equity deal with EHang by Carmignac

5) Ellerston Capital and OneVentures’ venture financing of Phocas Group for $34.68m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.