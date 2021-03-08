Led by Bojia Capital, China Fortune Financial Group, Chuangzhi Capital, Fortune Caizhi, Guangzhou Yingrui Capital Management, SAIF Partners China and The Rise Fund’s $210m venture financing of Zhejiang Yiqi Education Technology, Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 25.11% in artificial intelligence deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 284 artificial intelligence deals worth $4.25bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 227 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 248, representing an 87.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 28 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 9.85% and 2.8% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in China’s technology industry with $2.63bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $37.19m and $19.37m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for a 21.5% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $912.94m, against the overall value of $4.25bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bojia Capital, China Fortune Financial Group, Chuangzhi Capital, Fortune Caizhi, Guangzhou Yingrui Capital Management, SAIF Partners China and The Rise Fund’s $210m venture financing of Zhejiang Yiqi Education Technology

2) The $200m venture financing of Gaosi Education Group by GIC and Warburg Pincus

3) Capthorne Ventures, CITIC Securities Investment, Greater Bay Area Common Home Investment, Hongzhuo Capital, New Sky Global Media, Oriental Pearl Group, Russia-China Investment Fund, Tencent Holdings and UOB Venture Management’s $200m venture financing of Mininglamp Software Systems

4) The $152.94m venture financing deal with Flashhold by BOCOM International HoldingsLimited, CCB Fund Management, China Creation Ventures, KION GROUP, Liandao Assets, Prosperity7 Ventures and Shenwan Hongyuan Group

5) 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)’s venture financing with Horizon Robotics for $150m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.