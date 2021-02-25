Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 3.03% in internet of things deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund’s $400m acquisition of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 34 technology industry internet of things deals worth $1.1bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 33 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 29 transactions, representing an 85.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with four deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing an 11.8% and 2.9% share of the overall internet of things deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of internet of things deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $1.06bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $40m and $2.78m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry internet of things deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology internet of things deals accounted for 91.8% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things deals stood at $1.01bn, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund’s $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $300m venture financing deal with Didi Chuxing by CCB International Holdings, Guotai Junan International, IDG Capital and Russia-China Investment Fund

3) Guofang Capital, Olympus Capital, Shaoxing Yuexin Fund and Yunfeng Fund L.P’s $154.14m venture financing of MEMSIC

4) The $107.9m venture financing of Shanghai Tiandihui Supply Chain Management by CITIC Securities, Qifu Capital Management, Unicom Capital and Yingshi Fund

5) CITIC Industrial Fund, Fangguang Capital and SDIC China Merchants Investment Management’s venture financing of Jaka Robot for $46.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.