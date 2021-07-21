Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 52.88% in cross border deal activity during June 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alberta Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $1.95bn equity deal with BAI Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 159 technology industry cross border deals worth $7.2bn were announced for the region in June 2021, against the 12-month average of 104 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2021 with 121 transactions, representing a 76.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 32 deals, followed by private equity deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 20.1% and 3.8% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $3.29bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $2.16bn and $1.7bn, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 75.7% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $5.41bn, against the overall value of $7.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alberta Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s $1.95bn private equity deal with BAI Communications

2) The $1.62bn acquisition deal with Magnachip Semiconductor by Cornucopia Investment Partners, Lombarda China Fund Management, Sino-Rock Investment ManagementLimited, Tim Crown and Yango Financial Holding Investment Group

3) Sinch’s $1.3bn acquisition of Message4U

4) The $350m venture financing of Think and Learn by ADQ Holding, Eric Yuan, Phoenix Rising Beacon Holdings, The Blackstone Group and UBS Group

5) 3ONE4 Capital Partners, Akshay Ghulati, Bertelsmann Nederland, Brunei Investment Agency, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Narshing Dass Makkar and Vertex Ventures US venture financing of Delightful GourmetLtd for $192m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.