Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 9.38% in internet of things deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m acquisition of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 35 technology industry internet of things deals worth $995.46m were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 32 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 25 transactions, representing a 71.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 25.7% and 2.9% share of the overall internet of things deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of internet of things deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $967.25m, followed by M&A deals totalled $28.21m.

Asia-Pacific technology industry internet of things deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology internet of things deals accounted for 89.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things deals stood at $888.94m, against the overall value of $995.46m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology

2) The $150m venture financing deal with Horizon Robotics by 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)

3) China Cinda Asset Management, Haitong Investment Group, IDG Capital, Jian Xin Jin Yuan Investment, KY Private Equity Fund, Tencent Holdings and Tianya Capital’s $122.42m venture financing of RootCloud

4) The $76.52m venture financing of Uni-Ubi by Beijing Jinling Huaxin Investment Management Limited, Bojiang Capital Management Group, Hangzhou Danghong Technology, Hongshen Capital, Shenzhen Songhe Dream Investment Management and Weed Ventures

5) BAI Bertelsmann Asia Investment Fund, China Merchants Venture Capital Management, Chuxin Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, IDG Capital, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund, SPDB International and Wuyuan Capital’s venture financing of Beijing Dipu Technology for $40m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

