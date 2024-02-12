In a tour given to the media on Friday, ASML provided a glimpse into the High-NA Extreme Ultraviolet system, hailed as the future of chip manufacturing.
Intel has already secured orders for the machine, with the initial unit dispatched to an Oregon factory in late December, gearing up for chip production by late 2025.
The High-NA EUV machine boasts the capability to print lines on semiconductors a mere eight nanometers thick, a significant leap from the previous generation and a crucial development for the burgeoning field of AI.
ASML, the sole producer of equipment for the most sophisticated semiconductors, witnessed a surge in demand for the news machine. This surge signals optimism from industry giants like Intel, Samsung Electronics, and Taiwan’s TSMC.
The installation of the 150,000-kilogram system, requiring 250 crates, 250 engineers, and six months to complete, marks a monumental achievement for ASML, positioning it at the forefront of semiconductor innovation.
Last month, ASML reported more than a threefold increase in orders during the last quarter, reaching a record $9.98bn (€9.19bn).
Despite the impressive growth, ASML faced challenges from the US effort to limit exports of cutting-edge technology to China. President Joe Biden’s administration urged the Dutch government to restrict ASML from shipping some immersion deep ultraviolet lithography machines to China.
