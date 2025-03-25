The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including device security. Credit: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock.com

Aura, an AI-powered safety platform, has completed its Series G funding round, raising $140m in equity and debt at a valuation of $1.6bn.

The financing round was led by Ten Eleven Ventures and Madrone Capital, with participation from new investor AT&T Ventures.

Existing investors Accel, Warburg Pincus, and General Catalyst also contributed.

The funding round, which initially closed in August 2024, marks Aura’s first since its separation from Pango Group —now operating as Point Wild—executed through a tax-free spinoff.

Aura plans to use the funds to further develop its suite of intelligent safety features, with additional capabilities expected to be released later in 2025.

Commenting on the funding, Ten Eleven Ventures founder and general partner Alex Doll said: “Aura’s innovative and comprehensive approach to online digital health and safety clearly positions it as a leader in protecting families in our increasingly connected world.

At Ten Eleven Ventures, we quickly recognized the significant value that Aura’s integrated, purpose-built suite of digital wellness products can provide to families, rather than just focusing on individuals or isolated devices.”

The Aura platform, powered by Aura Intelligence and AI, provides personalised insights and protection through an all-in-one service.

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including device security, scam and fraud protection, child safety alerts, and identity theft protection.

These capabilities are orchestrated and automated by AI, providing personalised insights and protection through Aura Intelligence.

The company said it has experienced significant consumer demand, resulting in approximately 50% GAAP revenue growth year-over-year in 2024.

Aura founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran said: “We are seeing tremendous momentum in the business and today’s funding announcement will enable Aura to extend our leadership in AI-powered features that not only keep families safe but help them thrive in an increasingly connected world.”