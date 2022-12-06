Australia’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 11.5% in November 2022

Australia’s technology industry registered an 11.5% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 13.68% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 30.3% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.71% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.23% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 35.08% in November 2022, registering a 36.36% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 24.34% share, a decrease of 35.44% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 22.43%, registering a 23.58% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.16%, down 34.78% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 9.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Datacom Group posted 63 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 173.91% over the previous month, followed by Infosys with 51 jobs and a 29.17% drop. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 29 IT jobs and Accenture with 27 jobs, recorded a 20.83% growth and a 50% growth, respectively, while Wipro recorded a decline of 37.21% with 27 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.39%, down by 22.6% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.3% share, registered a decline of 33.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.11% share, down 60.47% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.19%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.