Australia’s technology industry saw a rise of 3.13% in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 33 deals worth $3.49bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 32 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 20 deals, which accounted for 60.6% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 13 deals accounting for 39.4% of overall deal activity in the Australia’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Australia’s technology industry with total deals worth $3.41bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $81.88m.

Australia technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 98.1% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.42bn, against the overall value of $3.49bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group

2) The $26.56m venture financing of Lexer by Blackbird Ventures, January Capital and King River Capital

3) Dixa’s $15m venture financing of Elevio

4) The $12.48m acquisition deal with CI6 by Credentials Management Information Systems

5) Coinbase Ventures, IOSG Ventures and Paradigm (US)’s acquisition of Synthetix for $12m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.