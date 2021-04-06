Australia’s technology industry saw a rise of 3.13% in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 33 deals worth $3.49bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 32 deals.
M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 20 deals, which accounted for 60.6% of all deals.
In second place was venture financing with 13 deals accounting for 39.4% of overall deal activity in the Australia’s technology industry during the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Australia’s technology industry with total deals worth $3.41bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $81.88m.
Australia technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry deals accounted for 98.1% of the overall value during February 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.42bn, against the overall value of $3.49bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group
2) The $26.56m venture financing of Lexer by Blackbird Ventures, January Capital and King River Capital
3) Dixa’s $15m venture financing of Elevio
4) The $12.48m acquisition deal with CI6 by Credentials Management Information Systems
5) Coinbase Ventures, IOSG Ventures and Paradigm (US)’s acquisition of Synthetix for $12m.
