Autodesk is planning to cut approximately 1,350 jobs, which equates to about 9% of its workforce, across the company.

The decision follows an internal review aimed at reshaping its operations and reallocating resources to strategic priorities.

The company cited three primary reasons for the layoffs, including restructuring its Go-to-Market (GTM) organisation to align with changes such as the transition to subscription-based services, direct billing, and self-service enablement.

In a memo to employees, Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost said: “Our GTM model has evolved significantly from the transition to subscription and multi-year contracts billed annually to self-service enablement, the adoption of direct billing, and more.

“These changes position us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers and channel partners. To fully benefit from these changes, we are beginning the transformation of our GTM organisation to increase customer satisfaction and Autodesk’s productivity.”

Autodesk is also accelerating investments in AI, cloud platforms, and industry-specific solutions.

The decision to reduce the workforce is also driven by the need to improve business resilience amid macroeconomic, geopolitical, and regulatory shifts.

Anagnost added: “To remain competitive, resilient, and future-ready, we are evolving our strategy to maximise talent investments, distribute critical expertise globally, and position us to adapt to today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.

“This decision was made by myself and CEO staff and is not the result of any third-party pressure.”

The company expects to finalise the reduction plan by the end of the fiscal year in January 2026.

Autodesk anticipates pre-tax restructuring costs of $135m to $150m.

Over the past year, Autodesk has been under investor scrutiny, particularly after an accounting investigation led to delayed financial reporting and the replacement of its finance chief.

Activist hedge fund Starboard Value acquired a $500m stake in Autodesk in 2024.

In a separate announcement, Autodesk reported net income of $303m for fiscal fourth-quarter ending 31 January 2025, up from $282m in the same period a year ago, while revenue for the period increased by 12% to $1.64bn.