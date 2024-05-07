The cybersecurity market is set to be worth over $290m by 2027. Credit: T. Schneider/shutterstock

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Friday (3 May) that it has expanded its cybersecurity partnership with CrowdStrike.

This expansion means AWS has replaced some of its cybersecurity products with CrowdStrike’s Falcon security platform. AWS has integrated both Falcon Cloud Security and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to protect its wide-scale data logging.

AWS VP of security engineering and CISO, CJ Moses, commented that AWS was pleased to build on its existing relationship with CrowdStrike to protect its businesses.

“Amazon uses CrowdStrike to provide visibility, detection, and response across our businesses in order to protect the cloud, infrastructure, and services for our customers. This is part of our shared mission to help all organisations build, operate, and secure their business,” he said.

As part of its partnership expansion, CrowdStrike will also be adopting more AWS’ Amazon Bedrock, Claude chatbot and Amazon SageMaker to develop its use of AI in cybersecurity solutions.

CrowdStrike stated that it had already been using AWS software to develop its AI research and development.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

CrowdStrike previously released its Charlotte AI tool, which uses conversational AI to help CrowdStrike customers receive security related information.

Charlotte AI can provide real-time insight into a company’s potential cybersecurity risks, helping security teams fix these problems and explain it to their colleagues in an understandable way.

“CrowdStrike pioneered cloud-native cybersecurity by building on AWS. The world’s leading companies build their cloud business on AWS, and they protect it with CrowdStrike,” said CrowdStrike CEO and co-founder George Kurtz.

“AWS has been a tremendous partner and customer for many years. We continue to grow our relationship and our use of AWS technologies, as well as working together to help customers secure their cloud environments with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform,” he stated.

In its 2024 thematic intelligence report into cybersecurity, research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts that software will make up 44% of the cybersecurity market by 2027.

The total cybersecurity market will be worth over $290m by 2027, achieving a CAGR of 13% from 2022.