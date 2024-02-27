VentureCEO has been launched today as a support scheme for CEOs and leaders in their early years of leadership.
The scheme has received backing from Amazon Web Service and investment company AlbionVC. It was created by accountancy company Cooper Parry.
It will provide a free 10-week programme that pairs early-stage CEOs with experienced industry leaders to breed mentorship.
Cooper Parry stated that it hoped the programme would harbour a much needed shared space within the UK tech industry that would provide upcoming CEOs with their own personal support network.
Each new cohort will provide support to a certain industry, with the first cohort of companies being healthtech focused.
The first cohort is made up of ten startups including Flok Health, MediShout and BEa Fertility.
“The CEO journey for a scaling business is undoubtedly challenging, both physically and mentally – especially in the current business climate,” stated Cooper Parry’s head of tech Steve Leith.
“By creating sector-specific cohorts, we also aim to highlight and support verticals often overlooked by other programmes,” he said.
Tech startups and scaleups have continually been a growing priority for the UK government.
The UK’s Science, Technology and Innovation Secretary, Michelle Donelan, recently stated that over half of future EU unicorns should be British and that her government intended to continue supporting scaleups in their growth.
According to figures from the UK government, the UK’s tech industry is currently worth over £1trn and over 1.8 million people in the UK are employed in tech startups.