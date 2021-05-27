Tech giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to add the UAE to it list of so-called “AWS regions” with the opening of three new data centres in the emirates in the first half of 2022.

The firm’s data centres in the UAE are located in Dubai South, Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (Icad) and Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad), also in Abu Dhabi.

AWS Regions comprise of availability zones, which place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers’ business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple availability zones.

According to Amazon, each availability zone has “independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks”.

“The addition of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will enable local customers with data residency requirements to store their data in the UAE while also providing even lower latency across the country,” AWS said.

The UAE is the second country in the firm’s AWS Middle East region next to Bahrain, where it maintains a similar data centre cluster. AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is collaborating with AWS on the project.

As part of the programme, the two firms will be working on various ecosystem and education initiatives, training and start-up enablement programmes across Abu Dhabi. ADIO is overseeing Abu Dhabi’s public-private partnership (PPP) programme. It has provided more than AED735m ($200m) of support to information and communications technology companies based in or setting up in Abu Dhabi to help them innovate and succeed.

