Amazon Web Services began construction of three data centres in Bahrain in 2017.

AWS in the Middle East

Construction of the Middle East infrastructure for Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud services arm of US-based technology firm Amazon, is set to launch this year, according to a company spokesperson.

The infrastructure is understood to comprise three data centres in Bahrain.

The data centres will include AWS’ latest ‘availability zones’ or clusters of isolated and independent locations that host customer data and other resources around a specific geographical area.

The company said in 2017 that the new facility would give AWS customers and partners the ability to run their workloads and store their data in the Middle East with lower latency.

AWS opened offices in Bahrain and Dubai the same year.

The firm launched its Edge Network Location services in the UAE last year in a bid to enable its various cloud services in the Middle East.

AWS counts Flydubai, MBC Broadcasting, ride-hailing service Careem, recently acquired by US-based Uber, and startups such as Fetchr, Payfort and Dubizzle among its clients in the region.

Its parent company, Amazon, acquired Dubai-headquartered Souq.com in 2017.

