A rise in AI adoption will create bigger demand for data storage. Credit: Sundry Photography/shutterstock.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that it will invest $15.5bn (Y2.3trn) into Japan’s data centres to consolidate AWS’ cloud infrastructure in the country.

The money is expected to be used to create more data centres as the volume of data needing to be analysed and stored grows alongside the spread of AI.

AWS is currently the world’s biggest cloud computing company and has already spent nearly Y1.5trn in Japan to store customer data.

Although data analytics is a mature market, AI is a recent and significant innovation within the field as identified by research and data analytics company GlobalData in its 2023 thematic intelligence report into data analytics.

Machine learning can now create more accurate data-driven analysis and analyse a larger pool of data at a faster rate than ever before.

Research director at GlobalData Josep Bori explained that AI is acting as a catalyst for furthering cloud infrastructure demand.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“On one hand, the massive amounts of data and computing capacity required to train neural networks, and particularly large language models in the case of generative AI [GenAI], is driving a further acceleration in the build-up of more cloud data centre capacity,” Bori began.

“On the other hand, for many AI use cases where there is interaction with customers, the need for low latency and fast response times requires the use of edge computing architectures whereby heavy data computation is distributed between the central cloud data centre and edge locations, typically in large cities where most users happen to be,” he said.

Populous cities such as Tokyo and Osaka could soon see an increase in the number cloud data centres being built.

Locations outside of Japan will also experience this trend.

AWS has previously pledged to invest $12bn into India’s data ecosystem by 2030 and Google announced today that it commenced construction of a $1bn data centre in the UK.

“We know that the boom in GenAI in particular will require large quantities of data centre capacity. This could mean that by 2030 the world will require 500–1,000% more capacity than we currently have,” stated executive VP and general manager of Iron Mountain data centres Mark Kidd.

“However, with the ceaseless human demand for better, faster digitalisation, and data volumes expected to grow exponentially year on year for the foreseeable future, data centre operators and its customers have an opportunity and responsibility to ensure that ‘more data’ doesn’t mean ‘more emissions’,” he added.

Kidd’s concern for eco-friendly data storage will become paramount as AI creates more demand for bigger data centres and infrastructure.

Inefficient methods of storage and the storage of redundant data will be key areas of misused energy if companies fail to recognise them.