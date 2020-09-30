Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

French unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) company Azur Drones has announced that it has appointed the former chief of the country’s secret service to help scale its presence in the surveillance and security space.

Azur Drones has appointed Alain Juillet, the former head of France’ Intelligence Directorate of the General Directorate of External Security (DGSE), to an advisory board position where he will advise on the company’s development in the autonomous surveillance space.

Juillet, who is currently chairman of the Economic Intelligence Academy and previously held the role of High Representative for Economic Intelligence in the office of the French Prime Minister, is joined by international security and defence specialist Daniel Rich, who worked for many years in the French Ministry of Defense.

Appointments to help company expand presence in drone surveillance space

The newly formed advisory board will help Azur Drones grow its presence in the surveillance and security space, where it currently provides SKEYETECH, an autonomous drone-in-a-box solution designed to be used without certifications by security guards.

These are intended to carry out specific checks, provide support to security teams during interventions or conduct perimeter patrols.

They are already used by multinational businesses across oil and gas, energy and security, but the company now plans to scale its presence across industries.

“The creation of this new senior advisory board will help us to scale our business and open up new markets and opportunities for autonomous UAVs, helping us further accelerate our ambitious growth plans,” said Jean-Marc Crépin, CEO of Azur Drones.

“We believe there is a significant market opportunity for plug and play drone-in-a-box security systems, which can add significant capability to security teams, without the need for additional personnel or extensive training.”

It is hoped that the appointments, as well as further planned fundraising, will help Azur Drones expand its surveillance and security presence.

“I’m delighted that Alain and Daniel have not only shown confidence in that vision, but committed their time and expertise to making the security of sensitive and industrial sites simpler, safer, and more cost effective than ever before,” said Crépin.

“The Azur Drones team is very much looking forward to working with them as we ramp up production and customer deployment around the world.”

