The combined company will be well-equipped to seize opportunities across geospatial and mobility solutions, satellite communications, and business intelligence. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.

United Arab Emirates-based Geospatial data and analytics provider Bayanat AI and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) have agreed to merge operations.

The proposed merger aims to create a leading MENA region space technology company powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Both Bayanat AI and Yahsat are headquartered in Abu Dhabi and listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange.

Based on the closing share prices of both companies as of 18 December 2023, the business combination is expected to create an entity with an implied market capitalisation exceeding Dh15bn ($4.1bn).

As per the announcement, the combined company will be vertically integrated and well-equipped to seize regional and international opportunities across geospatial and mobility solutions, satellite communications, and business intelligence.

With a robust financial foundation, advanced AI-powered technological capabilities, and a diverse product portfolio, the merger is also expected to catalyse transformative technologies delivering space-based services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The deal will be structured as a share swap, with Bayanat remaining as the legal entity post-merger.

Bayanat shareholders are set to own approximately 54%, while Yahsat shareholders will hold around 46% of the new entity.

Key stakeholders such as Group 42, Mubadala Investment Company, and International Holding Company will own significant stakes, approximately 42%, 29%, and 8%, respectively, in the new entity.

Bayanat chairman Tareq Al Hosani said: “This merger will unite two leading home-grown companies to create the MENA region’s first AI-powered space technology company.

“Leveraging our complementary assets, capabilities and ambitions will allow us to expand across the space value chain and offer an unparalleled service to our combined customer base.”

Yahsat chairman Musabbeh Al Kaabi said: “The enlarged entity will benefit from accelerated growth potential as a player of scale with enhanced competitive advantage.

“This growth will be driven by our access to high-growth markets via cutting-edge technologies and an increased base of local and global customers, in addition to strong financials that allow us to pursue more ambitious growth opportunities.”

The merger is subject to several conditions, including approvals from regulatory authorities, as well as shareholders.

Until the merger’s completion, expected in the second half of 2024, Bayanat and Yahsat will maintain independent operations.