Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on big data in Q4 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on big data in Q4 2020

1. Omkar Rai’s tweet on big data analytics in retail market

Omkar Rai, director general at Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an organisation focused on promoting and boosting the software export, tweeted on the growth of big data analytics in the retail market.

The influencer noted that the need to deliver personalised customer experience and growth of the e-commerce sector led to the adoption of big data analytics in the retail market.

The global big data analytics in retail market is expected to grow to $17.85bn by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2020, he added.

Growing spending on big data analytics tools, rising needs to deliver personalized customer experience to increase sales & surge in the growth of e-commerce sector will drive global #BigData analytics in retail market to reach $17.85 billion by 2027 from $4.43 billion in 2019. pic.twitter.com/CjmJfbEHhX — Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) October 14, 2020

Username: Omkar Rai

Twitter handle: @Omkar_Raii

Retweets: 224

Likes: 189

2. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on data science

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation, a company that provides digital solutions for businesses, tweeted on data science. The influencer noted that data science enables to attribute explicit meaning to phenomena represented in the data through the collaboration of data, mathematics, and computers.

Grasso shared an infographic detailed that data science uses statics and mathematics to create an insight from data. The infographic added the data science uses machine learning and data mining to enable deep neural networks and deep learning.

Through the synergistic collaboration of Data, Mathematics, and Computers, Data Science allows us to attribute explicit meaning to phenomena represented in the data that we could not otherwise discover.#infographic redesigned by @antgrasso via @antgrasso_IT #DataScience #AI pic.twitter.com/R5hrNsKrnc — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) October 16, 2020

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 137

Likes: 189

3. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on essential skills for data science

Spiros Margaris, the founder of Margaris Ventures, a venture capital firm, shared an article on ten most essential skills that are necessary for practicing data scientists. The article detailed that data science is a vast field with several subdivisions including data preparation and exploration, data representation and transformation, data visualisation and presentation, predictive analytics, and machine learning.

The beginners require two skills set, which includes technological skills and soft skills to practice on data science. The technological skills include math and statistics, coding, data wrangling and preprocessing, data visualisation, machine learning, and real-world project skills, while soft skills include communication, learning, team player skills, and ethical skills.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Retweets: 118

Likes: 168

4. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on technologies for 2021

Ronald van Loon, principal analyst and CEO of Intelligent World, an influencer network, shared an infographic listing the top 21 technologies for 2021. AI stands first in the list followed by edge computing, IoT, digital health, extended reality, robotics, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, nano technology, digital twins, CX and personalisation, wireless power, big data, and voice technologies.

Big data stood at the thirteenth position generating 2.5 quintillion bytes per day by internet users and is expected to reach $229.4bn by 2025.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 72

Likes: 68

5. David Holm’s tweet on dark data

David Holm, founder and management consultant at Xplorico, a venture capital and private equity firm, shared an article on dark data by comparing it with medical science. The influencer noted that the quantity of analysed data is small compared to unprocessed and unstructured data that is available with academics, government bodies and on the web.

The article detailed that companies collect huge amount of data that is stored in cloud solutions, but not yet processed. Laws and ethics are changing in dark data with a focus on data governance and rules on, which data should be retained and the data that should be discarded.

Username: David Holm

Twitter handle: @cloudpreacher

Retweets: 138