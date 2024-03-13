US ecommerce AI platform, Big Sur AI, has secured $6.9m in a seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Capital F and angel investors.
The funding coincides with the launch of the company’s flagship product, an AI sales agent for ecommerce.
The AI sales agent is designed to enhance product discovery and provide assisted shopping experiences for online shoppers.
Consumers engaging with the AI sales agent in early deployments are converting prospective sales at rates four times higher than average.
The AI sales agent, tailored for each merchant, aims to increase sales by improving conversion rates and order sizes.
The product is now available to merchants on the Shopify platform. Early adopters and design partners include Rad Power Bikes and Wyze.
“Big Sur AI’s dedication to helping merchants cut through the noise and build lasting relationships with their customers aligns perfectly with our vision at Lightspeed,” said Sydney Sykes, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.
“We believe retailers will need a personalised approach to customer engagement that persists outside of the retail store. Big Sur AI is making that kind of customer relationship automatic,” added Sykes.
Merchants often struggle with low conversion rates despite significant marketing spending, and Big Sur AI aims to improve these experiences with more assistive and helpful interactions.
Co-founders Vinod Ramachandran and Arnaud Weber, former Google executives, launched Big Sur AI in 2023 to provide access to AI for retailers.