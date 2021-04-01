Brazil’s technology industry saw a rise of 35.29% in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Vasta Platform’s $107.72m acquisition of Editora Eleva, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 23 deals worth $338.88m were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 17 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 16 deals, which accounted for 69.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals accounting for 30.4% of overall deal activity in the Brazil’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Brazil’s technology industry with total deals worth $231.16m, followed by M&A deals totalled $107.72m.

Brazil technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 92.7% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $314.22m, against the overall value of $338.88m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Vasta Platform’s $107.72m acquisition of Editora Eleva

2) The $84.5m venture financing of Descomplica by Amadeus Capital Partners, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Intercorp Peru, Invus Opportunities, Peninsula Participacoes, SoftBank and Valor Capital Group

3) Atwater Capital, Experian, Fuel Venture Capital, IDC Ventures and LUN Partners Group’s $70m venture financing of RecargaPay

4) The $33m venture financing deal with Alice Tecnologia by Canary, Endeavor Catalyst, Kaszek Ventures, MAYA Capital (Brazil) and ThornTree Capital Partners

5) DGF Investimentos, E.Ventures, Graphene Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Monashees, New Enterprise Associates, ONEVC (Brazil) and Valor Capital Group’s venture financing with Rocket.Chat for $19m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.