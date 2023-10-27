Broadcom’s handling of CA Technology and Symantec was brutal for both companies being acquired but also brutal for customers of those companies. Credit: Tada Images / Shutterstock.

Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware is set to close on 30 October 2023, provided Broadcom can get approval from Chinese officials. This long-anticipated acquisition has been a bumpy ride so far to say the least. Broadcom’s handling of CA Technology (formerly Computer Associates) and Symantec was brutal for both companies being acquired but also brutal for customers of those companies. Broadcom began a systemic plan of cutting staff, raising prices, and focusing on a select batch of customers that provide the most income opportunities. When Broadcom announced its intention to buy VMware, it wasn’t met with surprised pleasure, but with a gasp of shock.

VMware is central to many enterprises today. The company perfected PC machine virtualisation and revolutionised enterprise data centres. Add in its other products, including storage software and networking, and the impact of the company is enormous. Of course, the rise of cloud and in particular, the rise of containers, are threats to VMware’s core customer base. The company has spent considerably on R&D efforts to remain relevant, adapting to the cloud and creating essentially seamless operations with containers and the popular Kubernetes container management system. VMware’s educational efforts and work with developers have yielded legions of professionals who are inclined to use VMware’s products.

However, there have long been concerns about the licensing costs for VMware, which are often on a per-CPU basis, tiered by how many cores are on a given CPU. VMware is known as a pricey solution, but there has only been minimal competition to its core virtual machine business. Containers and the rise of Kubernetes have begun to change that. Containers, which only contain the parts of an OS that are needed to run the application and the application itself are much more efficient than full-machine virtualisation. Kubernetes itself is open source, with multiple places to get enterprise-grade support. This is putting pressure on VMware – while clients can use containers with the familiar VMware interfaces, they still have to pay.

With Broadcom’s announcement that it intends to acquire VMware, the pace of executive departure that had started after VMware separated from Dell, has accelerated. VMware has also been suffering an exodus of experienced staff. Broadcom, for its part, has been furiously spinning things, even planning on folding its entire software portfolio under the VMware banner. This isn’t as reassuring as Broadcom thinks, it will also introduce distractions for VMware executives and culture integration issues bringing in CA and Symantec.

It’s hard to believe Broadcom’s reassurances, not because they are untrustworthy, but because it’s hard to see how Broadcom will make good on a $69bn price tag for VMware without drastic changes. Customers are nervous about the direction VMware might take, coupled with the possibility of increased VMware licence costs. The rise of containers that are cheap or free means that clients are beginning to consider looking elsewhere for less expensive solutions.

Enterprise customers should wait on any non-critical VMware purchases until the acquisition closes. There is no guarantee that the Chinese government will approve the acquisition and it remains to be seen if Broadcom can navigate the cost reduction and profit improvement it will need to justify the purchase. Enterprises should consider all strategic options but hold off on any changes until it becomes clear how VMware will come out the other side of the acquisition.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download