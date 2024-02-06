In a 2023 GlobalData survey, over 50% of respondents stated that most businesses just saw ESG policies as a marketing exercise. Credit: metamorworks/shutterstock

According to research by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2023 was the hottest year on land and in the world’s oceans and was the fourth warmest year for the Arctic. It has now been 47 years since the planet had a colder-than-average year.

Investment partner at Sustainable Ventures’, Stuart Ferguson, says sustainable technology has continued to be a top priority for the company since its inception around 12 years ago.

“We are entirely focused on developing and scaling climate tech solutions and have been since day one,” explains Ferguson, “we’re on a mission to develop 1,000 companies by 2025 and we will smash that number quite easily. The overarching strategy we’ve got to combine money with expertise and with place community people.”

“Bringing those three strands together should help startups looking back to go quicker to de risk, growth faster, all those different things,” he continues, “So in practice, we run a shared workspace in London’s so we’re in the old county or building and we’ve got over 100 startups under our roof there.”

Ferguson was quick to explain how Sustainable Ventures’ coworking space differentiates itself from competitors, with tangible benefits available to its customers.

“We don’t want it to be just another Wework,” Ferguson explains, referring to the controversial co-working space company, “there’s got to be a genuine added value for from being an inside, and that comes from a guest expertise that we can bring in the proximity to the startups which just makes it easier for us to help them.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“The peer learning that [startups] can get from being alongside other people doing similar things, tackling similar problems, but perhaps with different technologies, different parts of the value chain is brilliant,” says Ferguson, “we’ve got people who are business development experts, marketing experts, hardware engineers, grant writers, you name it, anything that an early stage business might need then then we’ve got a solution to be able to address that.”

Beyond its holistic support in coworking space, Sustainable Ventures is also passionate about creating technology infrastructure towards net zero.

Whilst Ferguson states that Sustainable Ventures’ current portfolio is dominated by software, he forecasts that investment into hardware will soon outweigh software’s domination.

“We’ve always invested in hardware, so it’s not been a complete shift in strategy, I think it’s just a function of the kind of low hanging fruits already been tackled,” describes Ferguson, “software will still have an important role to play in the decarbonisation journey, but it’s probably harder industries like steel and industrial processes we still need to be decarbonize and that’s probably only going to come from hardware or materials.”

“We recognise that and that’s why we we’d rather focus our capital on those sectors, [however] they are typically harder to build those companies,” continues Ferguson, explaining that hardware investments usually harbour longer R&D (research and development) timelines and are more capital intensive.

However, in a recent 2023 survey conducted by research and analysis company GlobalData around 53% of respondents believed that most industries and companies saw ESG commitments as marketing exercises rather than practices.

When asked about this scepticism, Ferguson explains how businesses can tackle sustainability.

“I think each business is going to have to look at how it motivates its staff, we would echo the fact that sense of purpose is crucial for the people who work with us,” he says, “every company is different and you’re trying to break you know, perhaps decades of operational practice that just isn’t going to happen overnight, but that’s where companies like ourselves and new innovations that we back can help companies on that journey.”

Stuart Ferguson shot by Teodora Andrisan

However, the technology that sustainable startups create can require huge amounts of computational power and water, calling into question the very sustainability of the technology that aims to help our climate.

Earlier this year in January 2024, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that there would need to be an “energy breakthrough” to sustain the fast progress of AI.

“It’s one of the big questions,” begins Ferguson, “[AI and quantum computing are] going to be a massive drain on energy resources. So, I think it’s about making sure the infrastructure around the data centres, there as energy efficient as possible.”

Careful planning around infrastructure, concludes Ferguson, is paramount to successful and sustainable development in technology.

Sustainable Ventures currently operates in London, with plans to expand to Manchester in the near future. In the medium term, Ferguson states that the company aims to expand into four or five sites in the UK, eventually setting its sights on expanding outside of the UK.