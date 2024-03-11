Internet for Growth, a small business coalition supporting digital advertising, has urged new US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioners Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak to protect digital advertising for small businesses.
The coalition emphasises the importance of digital advertising for millions of startup opportunities, job creation, economic growth, and consumer benefits, especially for small businesses.
Internet for Growth has raised concerns about potential new internet regulations that could harm small businesses’ ability to compete against larger companies and disrupt timely, relevant ads on social media, websites, and other platforms.
An Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Commercial Surveillance and Data Security is highlighted as a potential threat, with small businesses expressing reliance on free and low-cost digital advertising and marketing tools.
In a 2022 open letter to the FTC, Internet for Growth said: “Data-driven digital advertising is the economic foundation supporting huge swaths of the free and open internet – as well as a critical lifeline for millions of small businesses and creators […]
“Data shows that small businesses that use targeted ads are 16% more likely to report positive sales growth than those who do not.”
Small businesses argue that proposed changes to digital advertising efficiency could lead to increased costs, loss of customers, and devastating consequences for businesses.
The FTC has operated without a full staff for over a year, and the addition of the new commissioners is expected to bring a more balanced approach.
Internet for Growth actively engages with Congress, sending letters and organising meetings to address bills that could eliminate personalised advertising.
The coalition supports national data privacy legislation to simplify state laws, avoiding heavy fines for small businesses and preserving their ability to use data and digital advertising for innovation and growth.
