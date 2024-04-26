CAGW, a non-partisan, non-profit group established in 1984, has warned that there is no factual justification for the reinstatement of net neutrality rules.
The US FCC reinstated net neutrality regulations today (26 April) after hosting a vote, which was split 3-2 with a Democratic party majority.
The FCC first proposed the return of net neutrality rules in early April, attracting immediate criticism from the US telecom industry.
The US previously repealed its net neutrality regulations in 2017 under the Trump administration.
FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated that reinstating net neutrality would protect internet users’ personal data.
“The action we take here is good for consumers, public safety, national security and network investment,” she said.
CAGW has opposed net neutrality’s reinstatement, and its president Tom Schatz issued a statement questioning the efficacy of such regulation.
“As CAGW has often noted, the repeal of net neutrality led to increased investment and innovation, along with faster speeds and lower costs,” Schatz said.
“There is no factual justification for undoing this progress, which will harm consumers and providers through the same strict and ineffective regulations that were in effect the last time [net neutrality] was imposed by the FCC,” he added.
Commenting on the current regulation of broadband service providers, Schatz stated that there was nothing to change or correct.
“The regulatory uncertainty and increased government control over the internet that will result from the FCC’s decision is further evidence that Congress must step in and resolve these issues permanently by statute,” he said. “Instead, the taxpayers’ money will be wasted as this regulation moves through the FCC and the courts, where it will likely be overturned.”