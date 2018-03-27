Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower appears before UK MPs

Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower Christopher Wylie will give evidence to a committee of UK law makers investigating the issue of fake news today.

Wylie appears before the Commons culture committee at 10.30am London time and has said he has fresh information about a Canadian firm that worked alongside Cambridge Analytica, called AIQ.

You can watch the session live here.



Meanwhile, the UK parliament is holding today an emergency debate on alleged breaches of electoral law during the June 2016 Brexit referendum. The specific allegation is that the main Vote Leave campaign broke election spending limits by donating to a smaller, allied group known as BeLeave.

Vote Leave has denied any wrongdoing and paints the affair as a last-ditch attempt by Remainers to reverse Brexit.

Volkswagen has a day in court

German car maker Volkswagen is heading to London’s High Court today to defend itself against nearly 60,000 car owners seeking relief from emissions fraud concerning some 1.2 million diesel-engine cars in the UK made between 2009 and 2015 from the Volkswagen brands VW, Seat, Audi and Skoda.

Lawyers have called it “the biggest consumer class action in England and Wales in history”.

A three-day hearing will determine which law firm will lead the legal challenge against VW and set a deadline for claims to be brought against the car maker.

VW was plunged into chaos in 2015 after it admitted so-called defeat devices had been fitted to 11m of its cars worldwide — with about 1.2m in the UK.

This software helped cars cheat emission tests and make them seem less polluting than they actually were.

Apple makes an education push

Apple is hosting one of its signature product-unveiling events today. Billed as education themed, the invitation reads “join us to hear creative new ideas for teachers and students”.

It will take place at a public high school, Lane Tech College Prep high school in Chicago.

The event is thought to be Apple’s latest attempt to fend off Google’s Chromebooks, which have become very popular in the education market, with iPads and software aimed at students and teachers expected to be unveiled.