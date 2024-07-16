China began investing in critical minerals well ahead of other nations, alongside investment in lithium and electric vehicle research.

It is currently the largest investor in clean energy technologies globally, dominating lithium refinement and processing. China also has the world’s largest installed capacity of wind and solar PV energy. According to GlobalData, by 2030, the country is expected to produce nearly 6,000 TWh of electricity from non-fossil fuels.

China can achieve this because it has secured control over the supply of several critical minerals—including lithium, graphite, Rare Earth Elements (REEs), and cobalt—and has an unchallenged monopoly on REE production. In addition, the country has either purchased mines or secured valuable contracts to access these resources.

A pattern of investment

To strengthen its upstream dominance, China has been investing heavily in Africa, including countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Ghana, and Zimbabwe. It is also expanding in South America, particularly in the lithium triangle (Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile).

In January 2023, Bolivia announced a $1bn project with CATL, China’s largest battery manufacturer, and major mining company China Molybdenum. In April 2023, China’s BYD announced plans to build a $290m lithium cathode plant in northern Chile.

China is the largest refiner of copper

The major copper-producing countries are Chile, Peru, China, and the DRC. While Chile is currently the dominant player in terms of copper mining, China is the largest refiner of copper and will account for a forecast 46% of the market in 2030.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

However, the metal’s geographical concentration of processing makes it vulnerable to geopolitical disruption. And there has been a rising share of Chinese companies in the production of copper over recent years. For example Zijin Mining increased its copper production by 312% over the 2019 period, from 246 thousand tons in 2019 to 825 thousand tons in 2023.

The importance of nickel

Nickel is a key mineral for electric vehicle batteries as well as for the fabrication of nuclear reactors. Also, its versatility has proved to be instrumental in increasing the energy storage capacity of batteries and electronic devices at a relatively low cost, in addition to its use as an alloying element in stainless steel production.

GlobalData forecasts global production to grow at 5.8% between 2023 and 2030. However, despite this growth, production may still struggle to keep pace with rising demand.

Nickel is one of the most vulnerable critical materials for the energy transition in terms of the geographical concentration of its supplies because its production is dominated by Indonesia and the Philippines.

China gets its hands on Indonesian resources

China is pouring money into Indonesia, building smelters, and investing in the unsustainable high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) processing technique for its many lower-grade nickel deposits to transform the metal into a battery-grade material.

It all started in 2018 with the Chinese battery company GEM, which, with other four companies, invested $700m in a project to produce battery-grade nickel chemicals in Indonesia.

In 2021, China’s Lygend Mining became the first HPAL project in Indonesia to reach production. In the same year, China’s Huayou invested $2.1bn in a nickel project in Indonesia. In 2022, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt signed an agreement with Vale Indonesia to build a second HPAL plant in Sulawesi. Also, China’s CNGR Advanced Material invested in three new projects in Indonesia to produce nickel matte (an intermediate product).

Such a magnitude of investments disrupted the nickel market, making prices collapse. A cheap source of battery raw materials would make electric vehicle prices more competitive, but the origin and polluting factors should not be overlooked.