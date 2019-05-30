Canada’s technology industry saw a drop of 4.4% in overall deal activity during April 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_4_2019_technology_Canada____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 44 deals worth $280.13m were announced in April 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 46 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 29 deals which accounted for 65.9% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 11 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 25% and 9.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $232.17m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $47.77m and $0.19m, respectively.

Canada technology industry deals in April 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 75.9% of the overall value during April 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $212.61m, against the overall value of $280.13m recorded for the month. The top announced Canada technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in April 2019 was 2689285 Ontario’s $87.62m acquisition of BSM Technologies.

In second place was the $60m acquisition of FanXchange by Vivid Seats and in third place was Universal mCloud’s $31.8m acquisition of Fulcrum Automation Technologies.

The $16.72m acquisition of Wikala.com by Phivida Holdings and GVIC Communications’ asset transaction with Castanet Media for $16.47m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.