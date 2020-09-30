Canada’s technology industry saw a drop of 21.6% in overall deal activity during August 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_8_2020_technology_Canada____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 40 deals worth $155.33m were announced in August 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 51 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 21 deals which accounted for 52.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 18 deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 45% and 2.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $135.13m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $18.84m and $1.36m, respectively.

Canada technology industry deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 76.4% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $118.62m, against the overall value of $155.33m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Honeywell Ventures Capital and Teachers Innovation Platform’s $50m venture financing of Attabotics

2) The $33m venture financing of Platterz by Aleph Capital Partners, Altair Capital Management, FJ Labs, Journey Ventures, Union Tech Ventures, Vertex Ventures Israel and Viola Growth

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

3) Enad Global 7’s $12.12m acquisition of Big Blue Bubble

4) The $12m venture financing of Dapper Labs by Aaron Gordon, Andre Iguodala, BlockTower Capital Partners, Coinbase Ventures, Garrett Temple, JaVale McGee and Spencer Dinwiddie

5) BDC Capital, Canadian Business Growth Fund, EDC Private Equity, GreenSoil Investments and Yaletown Partners’ venture financing of ThoughtWire for $11.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.