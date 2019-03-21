Canada’s technology industry saw a rise of 6.8% in overall deal activity during February 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 47 deals worth $1.55bn were announced in February 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 44 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 26 deals which accounted for 55.3% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 14 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 29.8% and 14.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in the Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $849.13m, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $558.99m and $145.2m, respectively.

Canada technology industry deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 95.01% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $1.48bn, against the overall value of $1.55bn recorded for the month. The top announced Canada technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Morgan Stanley’s $828.23m acquisition of Solium Capital.

In second place was the $545.57m private equity deal with Cogeco Peer 1 by Digital Colony Management and in third place was Roadmap Capital’s $42m venture financing of Peraso Technologies.

The $40m venture financing of Mojio by Amazon Alexa Fund, Assurant, BDC IT Venture Fund, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, innogy Ventures, Iris Capital Management, Kensington Capital Partners, Relay Ventures, Robert Bosch, TELUS Ventures, T-Mobile US and Trend Forward Capital and Advantage Capital Agribusiness Partners, Avrio VenturesPartnership II, BDC Capital, Capital regional et cooperatif Desjardins, Export Development Canada, Fondaction and Fonds de solidarite FTQ’s venture financing of Hortau for $20m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ includes completed deals and those at the bid stage. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in bidding stage.

