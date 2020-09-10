Canada’s technology industry saw a rise of 12% in overall deal activity during July 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_7_2020_technology_Canada____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 56 deals worth $518.75m were announced in July 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 50 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 27 deals which accounted for 48.2% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 25 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 44.6% and 7.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $287.1m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $130.15m and $101.49m, respectively.

Canada technology industry deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 77.1% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $400.16m, against the overall value of $518.75m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fibocom Wireless and Rolling Wireless (H.K.)’s $165m asset transaction with Sierra Wireless

2) The $103m acquisition of AQUATIC INFORMATICS by Danaher

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

3) Sageview Capital’s $60m private equity deal with Drivewyze and Intelligent Imaging Systems

4) The $40m private equity deal with ecmarket by ICONIQ Capital

5) Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, First Ascent Associates, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Portag3 Ventures, Sun Life Financial, Walter Capital Partners and White Star Capital’s venture financing of Dialogue Technologies for $32.16m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.