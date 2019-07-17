Canada’s technology industry saw a rise of 18.8% in overall deal activity during June 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 57 deals worth $1.42bn were announced in June 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 48 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 32 deals which accounted for 56.1% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 22 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 38.6% and 5.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.14bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $207.06m and $72.4m, respectively.

Canada technology industry deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 82.5% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $1.17bn, against the overall value of $1.42bn recorded for the month. The top announced Canada technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Industrial Scientific’s $570m acquisition of Intelex Technologies.

In second place was the $405m acquisition of Wave Financial by H&R Block and in third place was Stillfront Group’s $90m acquisition of Kixeye.

The $68.55m private equity deal with Bluberi Gaming Canada by Catalyst Capital Group and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, First Ascent Associates, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, National Bank of Canada, Portag3 Ventures, Walter Capital Partners and White Star Capital LP.’s venture financing of Dialogue Technologies for $40m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

