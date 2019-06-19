Canada’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.02% in overall deal activity during May 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 55 deals worth $646.43m were announced in May 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 47 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 29 deals which accounted for 52.7% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 19 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 34.6% and 12.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $489.57m, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $81.5m and $75.35m, respectively.

Canada technology industry deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 89.5% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $578.62m, against the overall value of $646.43m recorded for the month. The top announced Canada technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Broadridge Financial Solutions’ $300m acquisition of RPM Technologies.

In second place was the $116.84m acquisition of Sigma Systems Canada by Hansen Technologies and in third place was Silversmith Capital Partners’ $71m private equity deal with PDFTRON SYSTEMS.

The $49.87m acquisition of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings by J55 Capital and Anthos Capital and Artiman Ventures’ venture financing of Easy Education for $40.91m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

