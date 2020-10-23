Canada’s technology industry saw a rise of 9.8% in overall deal activity during September 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 56 deals worth $8.27bn were announced in September 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 51 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 31 deals which accounted for 55.4% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 18 deals, followed by private equity with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 32.1% and 12.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $8.07bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $172.81m and $24.76m, respectively.

Canada technology industry deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 98.5% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $8.14bn, against the overall value of $8.27bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altice USA’s $7.9bn acquisition of Cogeco Communications and Cogeco

2) The $80.37m acquisition of Pivot Technology Solutions by Computacenter

3) Shoppers Drug Mart’s $75m acquisition of Maple

4) The $55m venture financing of Easy Education by Blue Cloud Ventures, Educational Testing Service, Harmonic Growth Partners and Index Ventures

5) Kensington Partners, Round13 Capital and RoyNat Capital’s venture financing of LifeSpeak,(Canada) for $31.88m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.