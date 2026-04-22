Silverfort and SentinelOne aim to deliver runtime security to detect and contain incidents in real time. Credit: FAMILY STOCK/Shutterstock.com.

Silverfort and SentinelOne have forged a partnership designed to address identity security challenges resulting from the increasing adoption of AI systems in enterprise environments.

The agreement unites Silverfort’s expertise in identity discovery and security with SentinelOne’s AI-powered detection and response. The goal is to expand runtime protection across human users, non-human entities, and autonomous AI agents.

According to the parties, the collaboration is being introduced at a time when enterprises are intensifying use of AI-driven processes and agentic platforms, significantly increasing the number and variety of identity types present in modern infrastructure. These include not only employees and IT administrators, but also machine identities such as service accounts, APIs, workload identities and fully autonomous AI agents that execute actions at scale and at machine speed.

The companies said that several recent high-profile cyberattacks have demonstrated both the attack surface expansion and the speed at which organisations must now detect and respond to identity-based threats.

By integrating their technologies, Silverfort and SentinelOne plan to deliver runtime security that actively detects and contains incidents as they unfold, aiming to curtail lateral movement and privilege escalation.

Silverfort chief strategy officer Ron Rasin said: “Security architectures built around isolated tools are failing to keep up with modern threats.

“By unifying runtime identity enforcement with autonomous AI Security, we are helping organisations stop identity-driven attacks before damage occurs, and preparing them to secure the next generation of AI-powered environments.

“Together, this joint solution enables organisations to secure their entire environment from a single platform, consistently across both cloud and on-premises environments.”

Silverfort will contribute methods for identifying and securing all identity types, leveraging runtime access controls such as multi-factor authentication, just-in-time privilege allocation, and adaptive policy enforcement. These measures may also be applied to assets that were previously difficult to secure, including legacy infrastructure and proprietary systems.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform, underpinned by AI-driven detection and response, will expand its real-time telemetry to include identity signals, joining existing endpoint and cloud workload monitoring.

The integration is expected to support joint threat context enrichment and allow for precise response actions, for example, blocking suspicious authentication requests or immediately isolating compromised accounts.

The announcement from both firms states that the partnership is intended to go beyond standard integrations, focusing on deep technical collaboration and joint research to embed identity enforcement directly into autonomous security operations.

The collaboration aims to connect Silverfort’s identity runtime controls with SentinelOne’s endpoint intelligence. It seeks to build a single platform that enables autonomous enforcement across both identity and endpoint attack surfaces.

Operationally, the companies assert that the combined solution enables incident responders to isolate threat actors without disrupting core business operations. Customers will access a unified security management interface, with centralised policy controls and simplified architecture intended to reinforce operational efficiency.

SentinelOne global strategic partnerships and initiatives senior vice president Melissa K. Smith said: “By joining forces with Silverfort, we’re moving beyond traditional boundaries to create a security ecosystem that is truly autonomous.

“We want to take the guesswork out of identity protection. Together, we’re delivering a level of visibility and real-time enforcement that neither identity nor endpoint tools could achieve alone, ensuring our customers remain resilient in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

In a related move, SentinelOne recently deepened its alliance with Google Cloud, pursuing joint development of cloud-native cyber defence offerings.

As part of this expansion, SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform now operates across multiple Google Cloud regions, including North America, Frankfurt, and Saudi Arabia. This presence aims to offer in-country data residency and meet compliance demands for customers operating in regulated industries, while delivering integrated threat intelligence sourced from Google’s infrastructure.