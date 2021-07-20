Canada technology industry registered a 5.3% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 4.39% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 32.2% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 0.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.68% in June 2021, a 2.13% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.7% share, an increase of 36.41% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.45%, registering a 6.61% rise from May 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.65%, down 4.25% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 2.19% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Open Text posted 319 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 33.47% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 196 jobs and an 84.91% growth. CGI Group with 146 IT jobs and Rogers Communications with 123 jobs, recorded a 57.18% drop and a 44.71% increase, respectively, while BCE recorded a 6.25% an increase with 102 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.35%, down by 11.16% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.91% share, a growth of 25.16% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.35% share, up 28.46% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.39%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 140%.