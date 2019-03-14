Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2018 worth $751.37m were announced in Canada, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 135.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 17.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $640.44m.

Canada held a 0.8% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $92.05bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, Canada recorded 80 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 29.03% over the previous quarter and a rise of 17.7% over the last four-quarter average.

Canada technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 92.8% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $697.43m, against the overall value of $751.37m recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Sabre’s $360m acquisition of Farelogix.

In second place was the $200m acquisition of 4Degrees Colocation by Vantage Data Centers Management and in third place was CoreLogic’s $78.63m acquisition of Symbility Solutions.

The $45.7m acquisition of Cortex Business Solutions by DrillingInfo and Marchex’s acquisition of Telmetrics for $13.1m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

