Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019 worth $9.56bn were announced in Canada, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly_4_2019_technology_Canada_M&A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 6746.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 861.1% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1bn.

Canada held a 12.5% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $76.38bn in Q4 2019.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, Canada recorded 77 deals during Q4 2019, marking a rise of 8.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 4.9% over the last four-quarter average.

Canada technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 98.2% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $9.39bn, against the overall value of $9.56bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Flutter Entertainment’s $9.16bn acquisition of The Stars Group

2) The $97.75m acquisition of Avanquest Canada by Claranova

3) Akerna’s $45m acquisition of Ample Organics

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $41.19m acquisition of Influencers Interactive by Pike Mountain Minerals

5) Comtech Telecommunications’ acquisition of UHP Networks for $40m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.