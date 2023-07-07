The Canadian federal government claims they have been in touch with other countries who are also looking to pass the same legislation. Credit: Shutterstock / Koshiro K

Canada has claimed it will not be “intimidated” by Meta after announcing it will pull all advertising from Facebook and Instagram – following the country’s row with Meta over its news content.

The move comes after Meta announced it will restrict all news content in Canada after the country passed legislation that forces tech companies to pay media outlets for its content.

The Canadian federal government claims they have been in touch with other countries who are also looking to pass the same legislation.

Pablo Rodriguez, Canada’s minister of heritage, slammed Meta’s decision to block news from the country as “unreasonable and irresponsible”.

The official claimed that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company was not talking to the country to find a solution.

The loss of Canada’s advertising will cause losses of $10m (C$7.5m) to Meta, Rodriguez claimed.

Canada’s Online News Act, which will come into effect in around six months, has led to a lot of pushback from Big Tech.

Google, for example, recently announced it will be blocking Canadian news in the country.

However, the country claims they will be able to make a deal with the Alphabet-owned company to deter the block.

Rodriguez said: “Google’s concerns can be met by what we plan to do in the regulations.”

The Canadian government said the new bill was important to ensure “fairness in the Canadian digital news market”.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who passed the bill in 2022, released a statement last month addressing the new act.

“If the government can’t stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?” Rodriguez previously said.