Canada’s technology industry registered a 0.2% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.97% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 30.59% share in September 2021, recording a decrease of 2.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in September 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 75.3% in September 2021, registering a 0.56% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 8.99% share, an increase of 18.27% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.75%, registering a 17.68% decline from August 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.33%, up 6.15% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 18.39% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during September 2021 over August 2021.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone posted 188 IT jobs in September 2021 and registered a rise of 37.23% over the previous month, followed by Open Text with 182 jobs and a 29.08% growth. BCE with 166 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 152 jobs, recorded a 36.07% growth and a 12.14% decrease, respectively, while CGI Group recorded an increase of 11.19% with 149 job postings during September 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.25%, up by 0.7% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 26.79% share, registered a decline of 1.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.5% share, up 7.58% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.46%, recording a month-on-month increase of 140%.